Man wounded in early-morning shooting on Fredericton's north side

Fredericton police responded to a shooting that sent one man to hospital early Friday morning at a home on the city's north side.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m..

The victim was a 47-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Bartlett said a 56-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on an adjacent property.

Meanwhile, the emergency response team, police service dog and forensic identification responded to assist the primary response team.

Bartlett said the major crime team is continuing to investigate.

The incident comes almost two months after four people were killed — including two police officers— in a shooting on the city's north side this summer.