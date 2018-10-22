Accused Fredericton shooter proclaims innocence due to temporary insanity

The man accused of fatally shooting two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton in August interrupted his court proceedings Monday to proclaim his innocence because of temporary insanity.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, appeared in provincial court with his defence lawyer, who said he's still awaiting some disclosure from the Crown and needs more time to review the material.

While his lawyer was speaking to Judge Julian Dickson, Raymond stood, saying he had something important to say.

"I have enough evidence to totally exonerate me," he said.

"I am not guilty by reason of temporary insanity."

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths Aug. 10 of constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, of the Fredericton Police Force and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Police have said all four were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Raymond has not yet entered any pleas or elected his mode of trial.

"I am innocent due to temporary insanity," Raymond repeated.

"I have people in jail threatening to kill me, to cut my head off."

He also complained about his clothing, saying he's been wearing the same prison-issued grey sweatshirt and orange pants for every court appearance.

"This is a violation of my rights," he said. "This has to be ended right here."

"I understand your frustration," the judge replied, before telling Raymond to take his seat.

The matter has been adjourned until Oct. 29 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.