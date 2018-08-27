Accused in Fredericton shooting to appear in court on 4 counts of 1st-degree murder

The man accused of killing four people, including two police officers, in the Fredericton shootings earlier this month is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, wearing an orange prisoner jumpsuit, was escorted into Fredericton provincial court Monday morning for his hearing, set to start at 9:30 a.m. AT.

He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police Force Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Police have said all four were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side on Aug. 10.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen by police, a court document revealed.

He was considered to be in serious but stable condition and remained in hospital until last Thursday, when he was transferred to an undisclosed provincial correctional facility, according to a Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson.

"The specific location cannot be released for security reasons," Alexandra Davis said in an email to CBC News. "No further information will be provided regarding this subject."

​Fredericton police responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex at 7:10 a.m.

Costello and Burns, the first officers to arrive at 237 Brookside Dr., Building C, were shot and killed trying to help two civilians — later identified as couple Robichaud and Wright.

Raymond had been living in the apartment building for about four months, CBC News has learned.

Police have said Raymond had a licence to possess firearms and legally purchased the long gun he's alleged to have used in the shooting.

At a news conference Aug. 11, police said they were looking for a connection between Raymond and the civilian victims.