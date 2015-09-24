Fredericton shooting now a homicide after death of 41-year-old

Fredericton police say a man left in critical condition after a shooting on the city's north side earlier this month has died, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Corey Markey, 41, who was shot outside a Paul Street home on Dec. 21, died Wednesday night, Fredericton police said in a news release Thursday.

Police previously said officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 21. Markey was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Those involved in the shooting had fled before the officers arrived, and they were being sought, according to an earlier news release. No descriptions were provided.

Police indicated they don't believe the shooting to be random.

Heather Webb, a spokesperson for the force, said police are seeking information from the public about suspicious activity in the Paul Street area around the time of the shooting.

Webb didn't answer a question from CBC News about what motive there may have been for the shooting.