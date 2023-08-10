Fredericton suffered loss of innocence, says mayor on anniversary of deadly shootings

Fredericton marked the five-year anniversary on Thursday of a deadly shooting that killed four people.

Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were fatally shot on Aug. 10, 2018, on the city's north side.

Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet said the anniversary has been difficult for the force.

"We're all hurting in one way, shape or another to a greater or lesser degree," Gaudet said.

Our thoughts are certainly with the [families], and then we have our individual thoughts of what we went through that day."

Gaudet, serving under then-chief Leanne Fitch, has many memories of that day, including "the phone call notifying the family, feeling that it's so surreal, feeling how the city had changed on that particular day," he said.

"I hope it never happens again for any of us, in New Brunswick or across Canada."

Mayor Kate Rogers said the city has plans for a memorial, but they are still in the conceptual phase.

"Everyone is very committed to ensuring that it's respectful and that it's very reflective of how our community felt — what took place and then how we responded," Rogers said.

Thinking back to the shooting, Rogers echoed Gaudet in saying that it feels the city was forever changed, including the "loss of an innocence."

Before the shooting, she said she felt that Fredericton was a small, sleepy city where nothing like that ever happened. But now she realizes that every city is vulnerable, including hers.

"And then once you feel that, you cannot unfeel that. We now know that we are vulnerable, just like any place," Rogers said.

Aug. 10, 2018

The shooting on Brookside Drive began around 7 a.m when Matthew Raymond opened fire from the third-floor window of his apartment building.

Robichaud, 42, and Wright, 32, were shot first, as they packed their car for a trip, in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

The two police officers, Costello,45, and Burns, 43, were killed when they responded to a call of shots fired.

Police were eventually able to breach Raymond's apartment and take him into custody around 9:30 that morning, after an exchange of gunfire that injured him.

Raymond was later found not criminally responsible for the shootings after a 10-week trial.

He testified that he believed he was shooting demons, not humans, coming to kill him after he became convinced the end times had come.

Two psychiatrists testified they had diagnosed him with schizophrenia, and a third diagnosed him with delusional disorder.

Gaudet said that the officers responded accordingly with the information they had at the time, and the proper equipment, and called it an ambush.

Looking back, he said that many in the community, including police officers, still bear the scars of that day.

Many officers retired after the incident, finding it too hard to return, he said.