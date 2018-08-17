A New Brunswick judge has lifted a publication ban on previously reported details about the Fredericton shooting a week ago that claimed the lives of two city police officers and two civilians.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening delivered a brief oral decision Friday morning after CBC News and other media outlets had challenged the retroactive order during a hearing in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Media can resume reporting details about the deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's north side, including:

The names of officers who responded to the 911 calls.

Their movements at the scene.

The apprehension of the suspect.

The unsealed document reveals the alleged gunman was shot in the abdomen by police as he fired out an apartment window at 237 Brookside Dr. with a long gun.

The publication ban was initially ordered by Clendening on Monday at the request of the Crown's office, just hours after some new information about the shooting was reported.

The information came from a legally obtained document filed in provincial court in Fredericton.

Cameron Gunn, director of specialized prosecutions, told the court Wednesday that the document — the prosecutor's information sheet — was "inadvertently filed."

But media lawyer David Coles argued the judicial process in Canada is open and "you can't put the genie back in the bottle."

A 2005 Supreme Court of Canada decision stipulates parties seeking to restrict media access to court documents must demonstrate that the information poses a serious risk to the administration of justice — the so-called Dagenais/Mentuck test, he said.

Victims of the Aug. 10 shooting from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

In her decision Friday, Clendening noted the investigating RCMP officer acknowledged the document filing was an "oversight," and said it was "unfortunate" that it came into the public realm.

She concluded the evidence fell short of establishing a ban should be granted.

Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were killed while responding to reports of gunfire at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10 at 7:10 a.m. AT.

Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, also died.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Police have said the long gun they believe was used in the shooting is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The other media consortium members involved in the legal challenge included CTV, Postmedia, the Globe and Mail, Global and Brunswick News.

With files from Julia Wright