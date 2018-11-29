Fredericton council votes against tax-only deficit solution

Fredericton council has voted against relying only on a tax increase to cover a $2.1 million budget shortfall partly caused by the shootings of four people in August.

Council may also have to scale back or postpone projects such as the Officers' Square revamp, the all-wheel sports plaza, a new performing arts centre and a new swimming pool, said finance committee chair Greg Ericson.

"Everything's on the table," Ericson told Information Morning Fredericton.

Residents could still see a tax increase, the solution recommended by staff, but it would be less than three per cent, Ericson said.

According to a Nov. 19 city report, the shooting of two police officers and two civilians will cost the city up to $1.5 million over the next two years, but that's not counting the cost of the regimental funeral and the special investigation.

Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were shot death outside a north-side apartment building on Aug. 12.

Flowers were placed on a makeshift memorial outside the police station in Fredericton after two police officers were among four people shot on the city's north side. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"The year 2018 has seen some extraordinary events that have had some really serious impacts on the city's budget," Ericson said.

Ericson said the Officers' Square revamp is likely safer from cuts than other public works projects because of the safety elements involved, including failing infrastructure.

A renovated square is also "part of a larger vision for helping the economic development of the downtown," he said.

Ericson said the city is trying to stay away from cuts in projects to replace aging infrastructure because if something fails, it is much more expensive to repair.

"There's that renewal portion that's on the table, but we're loath to go at it because that's what offers the ounce-of-prevention-equals-a-pound-of-cure dynamic," Ericson said.

He said there's no time for public consultation on this issue, so they will have to look back on previous public consultations to create priorities.

"I think what we have to do is consult what we've done for public engagement leading up to this moment and to assess how broad the support is for these projects," he said.

Ericson said he understands that raising taxes may have an impact on Fredericton residents, especially people with low income, but the shootings were unforeseen.

"We've got a lot of time still in the budget process to make sure that at the end of it, no one can doubt our thoroughness and know how much time and attention we've put into trying to avoid a tax increase."