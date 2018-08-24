'We are a community now': Tenants near shootings hold barbecue to thank helpers

John Stewart was preparing his morning cup of coffee in his Fredericton apartment two weeks ago when he noticed a police vehicle with two armed officers standing outside his window.

He had no idea a gunman had opened fire just minutes before at the apartment complex at 237 Brookside Dr., killing Fredericton police officers, Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and Donnie Robichaud, 42, and his girlfriend, Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The alleged killer, Matthew Raymond, was released from hospital on Thursday and

transferred to a provincial correctional facility, according to New Brunswick's Department of Justice. He is expected to make his first court appearance in Fredericton on Monday.

Victims of the shooting, from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Curious about the officers outside his home, the 38-year-old Stewart left his apartment in Building C — one floor below the alleged shooter's — to find out what was going on.

In the back stairwell of his apartment building, he came across two police officers, who ordered the resident to get back inside.

John Stewart, who lives in the apartment complex where the shootings occurred, is is one of the tenants holding a barbecue Saturday to thank the Red Cross, first responders and community members for their support. (Photo: CBC)

He then went to wake up his son Parker,15 , to get dressed.

Then he heard shots. Residents were later escorted to safety at the York Funeral Home, a nearby Tim Hortons and then a bus eventually took them to the Willie O'Ree Place.

"That's not your typical Fredericton morning," said Stewart, who moved into the apartment building eight months ago.

David MacCoubrey, one of the witnesses to the shooting in Fredericton, says at one point he felt like taking a knife outside to try and do something to help police apprehend the suspect. Speaking to The National, MacCoubrey recounts the shooting, and how upsetting it was to know people were dying. 2:37

With assistance from the Canadian Red Cross, Stewart, along with other tenants from the apartment complex, stayed at the Fredericton Inn for four days while police completed their investigation.

Now residents in the area want to thank everyone who helped them, including Fredericton police, the Canadian Red Cross and ordinary members of the community.

On Saturday, the neighbourhood will be holding a barbecue.

The residents came up with the idea during their stay at the Fredericton Inn and have received support from businesses across the city and the City of Fredericton.

"We want to give it back because we are a community now and we want to thank them for bringing us together and being their in our time of need," he said.

The barbecue will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stewart said everyone in the community is invited.

We are the lucky ones. We are the ones that are fortunate enough to have gotten out.' -John Stewart, resident

The Red Cross will also be there accepting donations.

There will be music on the site and games for kids. Stewart said the barbecue is open to the public.

"We want to give back, we want to take back and we don't want to look back," he said.

Tragedy brings people together

Stewart said residents in the area have grown closer in the past two weeks.

Before the shooting, neighbours would occasionally talk to one another or nod if they saw one another in the courtyard.

A north Fredericton resident describes his terror at seeing shots fired toward his building, passing close to his son's bedroom. 2:09

Now they gather in the courtyard to talk about the events of Aug. 10 and how they're coping with the aftermath.

He can remember more than a dozen residents standing in the courtyard after they returned home four days after the shooting.

Watch a 2.5-minute recap of the funeral for Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, killed on Aug. 10 after responding to reports of gunfire. 2:41

"It's a completely different neighbourhood," he said. "It's really a community now."

Stewart said returning home to his apartment was an adjustment. And residents are a lot more conscious about their surroundings keeping hallway doors open instead of letting them slam shut every time a person walks through the building.

"We are the lucky ones, we are the ones that are fortunate enough to have gotten out," he said.