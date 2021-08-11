Memorial bench unveiled in honour of Fredericton shooting victims

It's intended to serve as a place for people to sit, reflect and remember four people who were killed three years ago.

On Tuesday, to mark the third anniversary of the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting in Fredericton, a committee of volunteers unveiled a park bench featuring the names Bobbie-Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The event, held at Picaroons Roundhouse, drew dozens who took in sombre musical performances and heard from the victims' families, as well as Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers.

The four people whose names are etched onto it were shot and killed outside an apartment complex on the city's north side — an event that rocked the community and left the city in a state of mourning.

Matthew Vincent Raymond was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and last November, following a trial that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a jury found him not criminally responsible for his actions.

Speaking at Tuesday's memorial unveiling, Jackie McLean, the widow of Costello, who was an officer with the Fredericton Police Force, said it was an emotional day for her, but it meant a lot that the community was gathered to show support to her and her family.

The names of the four victims are etched into the bench: Bobbie-Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Robb Costello and Sara Burns. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

She said she hopes the bench serves as a place for people to reflect on the tragedy the community experienced.

"And I think I couldn't think of a better place to put it," McLean said.

"It's very picturesque here... The scenery is typical Fredericton and Picaroons and the walking trail are kind of like a hub of the community."

Denise Coulombe is a volunteer with Hands and Hearts Across the City, the group that organized getting the bench made and hosted the unveiling.

The group was the same one that organized an event that brought together hundreds of people days after the shooting happened, to link hands and form a chain that spanned from the north side, across the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge and onto the trails on the south side.

Coulombe said the group originally wanted to install a memorial plaque to remember the four victims, but upon a suggestion from Donnie Robichaud's mother, decided on using the community donations they'd raised to purchase the bench.

Aside from the names of the four victims, the bench also features an image of a tree with roots, which is intended to portray how the community is grounded while growing and healing at the same time, Coulombe said.

"So the bench for us was an area where people can sit, reflect and just take it all in," Coulombe said.