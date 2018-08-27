Defence continues to present case at Fredericton shooter trial

The trial of the man who killed four Fredericton residents is set to continue Monday with more defence evidence.

Alex Pate, who reviewed evidence for the defence team, is expected to continue testifying about what he found on Matthew Raymond's hard drives.

Raymond, 50, shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr on Aug. 10, 2018.

The 50-year-old has admitted to the killing, but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of mental illness.

The Crown and defence agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified Friday he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

The agreement means to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Last week, Pate's testimony painted a picture of a man whose interest in biking and video games waned as he started viewing and downloading more anti-Muslim, transphobic and occult material. Pate also found thousands of references to Masonic and flat-earth conspiracy theories.