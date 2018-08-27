Fredericton shooter trial scheduled to continue Monday

Court is expected to hear from a technology crimes expert Monday as the trial of Matthew Raymond goes into its fourth week.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, then Fredericton Police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello at 237 Brookside Dr. in Fredericton on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder as his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental illness.

The Crown's case is expected to wrap up this week, after calling 38 witnesses.

The court has heard from 14 police officers, eight residents of the apartment complex, a firearms expert, and seven nurses who treated Raymond at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. A resident of a neighbouring building, the owner of a coffee shop where Raymond was a regular and a paramedic have also testified.