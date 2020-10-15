Key witness testimony ends after 6 days in Fredericton shooter trial

A key defence witness has wrapped up after six days of testimony in the Matthew Raymond trial.

Alex Pate, a member of the defence team who reviewed tens of thousands of photos and videos on Raymond's hard drives as well as his court appearances after he was arrested, finished up his testimony Thursday.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting and killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Pate painted a picture of Raymond's interests moving from video games and bicycles, to anti-Muslim, transphobic and satanic conspiracy theories. Pate testified Raymond had materials related to Masonic conspiracy theories, flat-earth and the belief that the government and Hollywood are controlled by demons. He said the video game and biking material continued, but began to be outnumbered by conspiracy data starting in 2017.

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher, a technology expert with the RCMP, previously testified there was no activity on Raymond's computer after Aug. 4, 2018, six days before the shooting.

Pate also described Raymond's behaviour in court in 2018 and 2019 before he was found unfit and medicated against his will. Raymond often interrupted proceedings, to the point where the judge had to send him to another room where he could hear and see people in court, but they can't hear him.

Raymond ranted for hours about the system being against him, how his lawyer and the judge should be arrested and how he is a "free man on the land," and must be released.

Raymond has been on mandatory medication for months, and is continuing to receive anti-psychotic medication injections as the trial goes on. He mostly sits quietly in the prisoner's box, sometimes raising his hand to get his lawyers' attention, and sometimes getting emotional during his sister's testimony, and when graphic images of the victims were shown.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified last week he diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

The agreement means that to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.