Testimony expected to continue Friday in quadruple murder trial

Testimony from a defence team member is expected to continue Friday in the trial of the man who shot and killed four people in Fredericton.

Alex Pate's testimony is expected to go into its fourth day.

Pate previously told the court he went through tens of thousands of photos and videos on Matthew Raymond's hard drives, and found them to be related to Masonic conspiracy theories, identification of demons, and containing Islamophobic and transphobic sentiments.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to a call of shots fired at 237 Brookside Dr on Aug. 10, 2018.

The 50-year-old has admitted to the killing, but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of mental illness.

The defence is planning to call six witnesses, and the trial is expected to go until the last day of October.