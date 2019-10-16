Fredericton urges province to apply for out of the cold shelter before deadline

Fredericton City Council wants to know the province's plan for an out of the cold shelter.

At Tuesday night's meeting, city council voted to send a letter to the Minister of Social Development reminding the department that the nearest deadline for an application to change the zoning of a building to accommodate a shelter is approaching.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said that if the province misses that deadline, it may have to wait another month to have the zoning application go through the Planning and Advisory Committee.



"Our deadline for applications to come through is Oct. 24 for it to be on the November agenda and go through the normal process where there is notice in the newspapers and residents have a chance to speak to the issue," he said.

O'Brien said the city wants to avoid a scramble, similar to last year's, to get a shelter open.

"If there is something that is in the works but it can't hit that deadline then we'd have to consider a rushed application like we did last year and that gets everybody excited and it is somewhat unfair," he said.

O'Brien said if the province doesn't apply by the Oct. 24 deadline, it may have to wait another month.

In order to change the zoning, there needs to be time to give neighbours who live in the area a chance to comment on the changes. That didn't happen last year. Instead, the city and the province sidestepped the process to avoid having people on the streets in the cold.

The province last year contributed $82,000 to the shelter at Bishop's House on Brunswick Street, but it hasn't announced any plans for an out of the cold shelter this winter.

"I know they've been actively pursuing (a shelter)," said O'Brien. "There have been some locations looked at but I don't know exactly where they are because we're not trying to interfere on that but to date an application has not come forward to the city."



