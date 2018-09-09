On prod from students, Fredericton school creates more diverse homeroom

Students at George Street Middle School in Fredericton decided they wanted a little more time with their classmates, regardless of the language they were being taught in.

Starting this year, Grade 8 students are sharing the same homeroom, even if they are in French immersion.

The students will still break up to go to their separate classes, but principal Pierre Plourde said the combined homeroom time will give the students an opportunity to get to know each other, which has been a problem in the past.

The school found this out after talking with the students.

"One of the things we quickly found out is that many of the kids did not know about each other, even though they would have been in the same school for two, three, maybe four years," Plourde said.

"They just did not know about each other's background."

Plourde said the combined homeroom does more than just bring together students from different linguistic and ethnic backgrounds.

"What we're trying to do with a diversified homeroom is to provide … another opportunity for the children from all of these diverse backgrounds, from their First Nations background [to] immigrant backgrounds, to be able to to find out that [they're] all teenagers and they may have [some] of the same common issues, but they may have different reasons why," said Plourde.

Homeroom changes

This is the first year George Street Middle School will be combining homeroom for English and French immersion students. (Google Street View)

To help the students better interact, homeroom procedures have been altered.

Normally, students would go into their homeroom, listen to the morning announcements over the intercom, then go their separate ways.

Now, according to Plourde, the students have a discussion with their homeroom teacher.

"Basically, it's the homeroom teacher talking with the kids, the kids talking about what are some of the activities they want to do.

"It provides an hour a week of where the kids do some team-building activities, get to know each other."

Better understanding

Principal Pierre Plourde says the school hasn't heard any complaints from parents, and French Immersion students still get the required amount of instruction in French. (Shutterstock)

Plourde said he hopes the new homeroom style will help give students insight into the lives of other students and allows other students to feel more at home.

Plourde remembers one incident where this could have helped.

"I remember one child didn't bring any food at all … he was afraid to bring his native food into the cafeteria because he was afraid that kids would laugh at the smell or what it looks like or, you know, things of that nature," said Plourde.

"That would be an example of that understanding of the different cultures that our kids come from."

Plourde said the school hasn't heard any complaints from parents and that French Immersion students still get the required amount of instruction in French.

"We're just providing another opportunity for kids to connect them to make more connections with the world."