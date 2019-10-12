Corry Ellen tells inquest about 'soulmate' at inquest into death at Fredericton sawmill

Six days after the accident that took his life, Troy Bourque and his wife Corry Ellen would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

"But instead we spent it at York Funeral Home, where well over 800 people paid their respects. And said goodbye to Troy," she told the inquest jury Tuesday.

"Troy, he was that guy. You met him once and he left a lasting impression on you."

Corry Ellen was the final witness to testify in the inquest into Bourque's death at Devon Lumber in Fredericton on Oct. 10, 2019.

The inquest jury is now deliberating on Bourque's manner of death and recommendations that will come from what happened to him.

On Monday, the jury heard that Bourque died after trying to fix a cover on a moving conveyor belt. Spencer Gill, a coworker, said the metal cover became stuck in the moving belt and crushed Bourque against the bottom of a catwalk.

Bourque died on the job after being crushed by a piece of equipment. (Submitted by WorkSafeNB)

On Tuesday, Michel Cyr, acting assistant director of investigations at WorkSafeNB, said the agency's investigation concluded with no charges being laid.

Who was Troy Bourque?

Corry Ellen described her husband as her soul mate.

"Even though our years together were short, I can honestly say we really had the best relationship, we shared everything," she said.

She said Troy was always cautious and never reckless.

"I guess that's why this is so hard to understand," she said.

Corry Ellen Bourque, at right, said she and Troy were soul mates. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

When she cleaned out his car, she found four first aid kits.

Together, she said, they liked to go on motorcycle trips, and they enjoyed taking their daughter out in their pontoon boat. On one outing, Troy rescued a father and son who had capsized a sailboat.

He was the type of person who would help friends move or renovate, she said. He helped coach his daughter's volleyball team and used to play in a band called Prairie Fire that he hoped to get back together.

"He was one of a kind," Ellen said.

The inquest will conclude once the jury has completed its deliberations.