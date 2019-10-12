Sawmill worker trapped between conveyor-belt covers and catwalk, inquest hears

A sawmill worker who died at Devon Lumber in Fredericton became trapped between conveyor belt covers and the bottom of a catwalk, witnesses said at the first day of the inquest into Troy Bourque's death.

Bourque, who died on June 10, 2019, had worked for the company for 29 years. The inquest into his death is scheduled to run until Jan. 18.

Prior to Bourque becoming trapped, the mill's line had been shut down, which meant no wood was running through it but machinery was still in operation, according to Spencer Gill, an employee at Devon Lumber.

When the line is shut down, employees usually use the time to clean up their work area, testified Michel Cyr, acting assistant director of investigations at WorkSafeNB.

The inquest into Troy Bourque's death at Devon Lumber will continue until Jan. 18. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Gill said that once the line shut down, Bourque waved him over for help because he had noticed a metal cover for the conveyer belt had come loose.

The two grabbed the cover, which would have weighed about 120 pounds, and attempted to put it back into position, Gill testified.

Gill said the cover somehow came free and fell onto a moving chain going toward Bourque, who was in a less than three-foot-tall space below the catwalk.

"I could see that it was coming right for Troy," Gill said. "So I hollered at him. But the way that he was situated in there, kind of on his knees, there was — there was nowhere for him to go."

Cyr testified that the cover made contact with another cover that pushed it upwards. It then struck Bourque in the neck and chest area, Cyr said, pinning him underneath the catwalk.

"So he got trapped, and when we showed up that's where he was," Cyr said.

Tried to unknowingly fix cover incorrectly

Gill testified that he had never seen this cover out of place before, which he said lead to them not knowing how to put it back on properly.

"We were putting it in the wrong place, which neither of us knew," Gill said.

The cover they tried to fix had a notch which corresponded with a post on the cover it would go up against, Gill said.

"And we didn't see that. So we couldn't put the plate down properly as we thought we were," Gill said.

The inquest continues this afternoon.