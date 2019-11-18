New route for Fredericton's Santa Claus Parade

This year, Santa is taking a slightly different route through Fredericton to spread his Christmas cheer.

The Fredericton Santa Claus Parade begins at 5 p.m. today and starts on Devonshire Drive on the city's north side, turning onto Union Street, Main Street and ending on Johnston Avenue.

Charlene Bartlett of the Nashwaaksis Kin Club heads up the organizing of the parade this year. The club has been putting the Santa Claus Parade together for four decades, but it's Bartlett's first time tackling the job.

"We're really excited this year. We have approximately 58 floats."

Police will be closing roads at 4 p.m. so Bartlett said people should arrive before then to get in and avoid parking along the parade route.

The Santa Claus parade is on Saturday, November 30th, at 5 pm. Expect traffic delays, so best to plan your route in advance. <a href="https://t.co/QoYsNO2SHs">pic.twitter.com/QoYsNO2SHs</a> —@CityFredGov

Parts of the Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed on Saturday as volunteers prepare for the parade. The Devonshire Drive exit ramp will be closed at 10 a.m. Devonshire Drive eastbound will be closed between the bridge ramp and the Union Street intersection as well.

The parade is expected to run about two hours.

"It's all about Santa, it's all about making the kids happy." said Bartlett.