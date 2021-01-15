An expanded City of Fredericton being proposed by the Higgs government as part of provincewide municipal reforms is likely to overtake Saint John as New Brunswick's second-largest city after it forms in 2023, according to updated population figures and growth projections.

For Saint John, still smarting from losing its two-century-long run as New Brunswick's largest city to Moncton just a decade ago, a demotion to third place as a result of municipal reforms is not sitting well.

"Saint John is going to be the third-largest city in this province," said Saint John city councillor Brent Harris.

"We've been the largest for 200 years. I just don't get why (the province) can continue to look at that and say that is the direction we want."

Two weeks ago, New Brunswick Local Government Minister Daniel Allain announced plans to consolidate and amalgamate hundreds of rural areas with larger communities into new municipal "entities" by 2023.

No communities are being joined with Saint John. But Fredericton is being enlarged to absorb bits and pieces of six local service districts that, combined, are home to more than 5,000 people.

Saint John has asked the province for more freedom to tax industrial properties like the Irving Oil refinery as part of municipal reform. (Devaan Ingraham/Reuters)

The new larger Fredericton is called Entity 69 in government documents, a creation almost certain to take over as New Brunswick's second-largest city within months of coming to life next winter.

At the time of Allain's announcement, departmental research compiled in a "white paper" suggested Saint John would still have 3,614 more people in it than Entity 69, but that was based on stale population figures from 2016.

According to newly released Statistics Canada population estimates for this year, Fredericton has grown by 2,210 more people than Saint John since 2016, including 450 more over the last year.

The six rural areas around Fredericton have also been growing and include hundreds more residents than are counted in the reform documents.

That suggests Entity 69's population is already close to within 1,000 people of Saint John and will likely pass it in population in 2023, based on recent growth rates and government expectations that Fredericton will be a faster-growing community than Saint John into the future.

"Over the next 20 years only the Moncton and Fredericton regions, and to a lesser extent the Saint John region, will experience population growth," said the white paper.

Saint John city councillor Brent Harris believes the city would grow naturally if the provincial government loosened restrictions on taxation and tightened rules on cost-sharing among municipalities for common services. (City of Saint John)

Solutions haven't been acted on: councillor

Saint John is expected to release an official response to the province's municipal plans soon, but Mayor Donna Reardon has already expressed disappointment that requests the city made for the inclusion of property assessment and tax reforms, including more freedom to tax industry, were mostly missing from the white paper.

Harris said there are solutions to Saint John's growth problems, but so far the province has not implemented many of them.

"This may be a reality where Saint John falls to three but we're well positioned to be a main economic driving force," said Harris.

"We just need the province to recognize that and give us some of the levers we're asking for."

The Department of Local Government acknowledged but did not immediately respond to questions about why it used stale population numbers in the white paper and whether it expected an expanded Fredericton to replace Saint John as the province's second-largest city.

Saint John was New Brunswick's largest city as late as 2011, but has struggled with growth since.

This summer it had an estimated population of 71,541.

That's an increase of 2,400 over the past five years but is barely ahead of Entity 69 and well behind Moncton, which is now home to 81,140 people.