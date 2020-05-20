After a delayed start, Fredericton's Cultural Market finally opens in its new home

After a tough start to 2020, the Fredericton Cultural Market has finally re-opened in its new location.

The market, which offers international foods and local products, was forced to close late last year due to renovations at it's previous location in the Fredericton Cultural Centre on Saunders St.

After a search to find a new location, the market opening was then delayed by the COVID-–19 lockdown. But, it's now open for business at 435 King St., across from the Kings Place Mall.

"We're not truly a farmer's market in this sense and we're much smaller, so that allowed us to open up and be able to practice social distancing and make sure that our customers and the vendors are protected at the same time" said Dan Taylor, who manages the market.

Taylor said the new location is "perfect".

"Quite a bit more foot traffic, very centralized in downtown Fredericton," Taylor said. "Perfect location, has the bus stop right across the street, plenty of traffic, government offices, head offices."

"It doesn't really get better than this in terms of a spot for a food business," said Emmanuel Albert of Saffron, an Indian cuisine vendor at the market.

Jigs Lim of Pinoy Point, a Filipino cuisine vendor, hopes the new location brings more people.

Jigs Lim of Pinoy Point hopes that the new location will bring new customers to try out her Filipino food. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"We want more people to explore our food," Lim said.

With a more centralized location, the market has also expanded its hours from a Saturday only operation to six days, Monday through Saturday.

"Obviously, we're spending a lot more time prepping food and making food and a lot of time spent in procuring our supplies" Albert said.

"Those are the kinds of things that from an operations and logistical perspective we have to keep in mind" Albert added.

"We have to do a wide variety of dishes compared to what we were doing before, where we only offer our dish every Saturday." Lim said.

The Cultural Market was originally set to open on March 23, until the COVID-19 lockdown hit on March 15. Manager Dan Taylor said physical distancing rules have limited the number of vendors allowed in the market. (Logan Perley/ CBC)

The relocation didn't come without its hurdles.

The market was set to open on March 23 at the new location, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they were forced to postpone the opening date.

"We officially opened yesterday, the 19th of May and I'm very pleased with the turnout," Taylor said. "Social distancing is important right now, so we had to monitor how many people were in at any given time, but it worked well."

Albert said it's been a "difficult few weeks" since the grand opening was delayed but sees things turning around.

"It's been a great soft opening," Albert said. "We're learning, you know, different things, not just from a safety perspective but also just from a business perspective where we were used to being once a week, now it's going to be six days a week."

Albert said it was good to see regular Saffron customers again and looks forward to the growth of the business when it's safe for everyone to gather again.

"It really feels good to open and I think moving forward we can expect a lot more positive, a lot more growth and a much better response," Albert said.

But it's not quite business as usual yet.

Emmanuel Albert of Indian cuisine vendor Saffron said “It doesn't really get better than this in terms of a spot for a food business”. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"We're not allowed to have seating all the time. It's a set time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., that allows us to disinfect the chairs and tables, while people sit accordingly and only a couple of people at each table," Taylor said. "It's a challenge but we're ready for it."

In addition to limited seating for customers, the market has restricted the number of vendors. For the time being, there are only seven. At the old location, and before the new realities of COVID-19, the market had as many as 38 vendors.

"Luckily we have space here so we're able to enact the distancing rules and make sure that we have hand sanitizers and hand wash stations set, make sure it's safe not only for the customers but also for us and everybody else in the market," Albert said. "That's obviously an extra layer of protection, that's something that we need to be really really careful and mindful of."