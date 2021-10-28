

A pedway that would cross the Route 8 highway linking Skyline Acres and College Hill in Fredericton is getting a closer look from City Hall.

The community in Skyline Acres has been advocating for a walking bridge over the four lanes of traffic for years. Many people, including students, cross the highway to get between the two areas.

On Thursday, the city's mobility committee voted to conduct a feasibility study for a bridge — but not until 2023, when the transportation master plan is complete.

"It's all part of the process. We respect what processes have to take place and big projects like this take time," said Trevor Hanson after the meeting.

Hanson is a member of the citizens advocacy group that presented to the committee.

Stephen MacKay, another member of the group, doesn't mind the wait.

"We've been waiting 20 years or more. So another five years, if that's what it takes to work through the process, I'm ecstatic," MacKay said.

Pedway too costly for city to pay for alone

The idea for a footbridge, similar to the 104th Regiment of Foot Bridge that crosses St. Anne's Point, first came to council in 2018.

Then, the cost was estimated to be between $2.5 to 3 million. Coun. Bruce Grandy, chair of the mobility committee, said the city can't afford that on its own.

"The important part about this whole project is identifying it into a feasibility study, looking at what's the possibilities and then starting to sit down with our partners — the provincial government, the federal government, see what programs are available, what funding is available," Grandy said.





Grandy also mentioned the University of New Brunswick as a potential partner.

Mayor supports the pedway proposal

Mayor Kate Rogers applauded the idea, saying it was an issue raised consistently by residents when she was campaigning in the area during the municipal election last spring.

"It's a critical crossing," Rogers said during the meeting. "It is very much aligned with our active transportation goals."

The plan Hanson presented included a parking lot near the bridge, which would allow people from the Skyline Acres side to park their cars and walk across the pedway to College Hill.



Hanson said the citizens group tried to come up with ideas for the project.

"To try to look at how we might make active transportation a more realistic choice. This was one idea," he said.

The feasibility study still needs approval from council.