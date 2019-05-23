Brace yourself for road construction and Fredericton's new roundabout this summer

Fredericton drivers, be warned: construction season is just around the corner.

Work is already underway for the city's largest construction project this summer — another roundabout, this one next to the Victoria Health Centre on Brunswick Street west of Smythe.

What the city is calling the Victoria Circle Roundabout is a "complicated construction project," city traffic engineer Jon Lewis said.

Crews are now putting utility and telecom lines underground in the area.

Work will also include replacing underground infrastructure such as water, sewer and storm lines.

He said about one kilometre of water piping needs to be replaced because it ranges from 70 to 90 years old.

Traffic engineer Jon Lewis says construction for the new traffic circle is underway and will last until mid-October. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Half the water the city uses goes through there," Lewis said. "We want to provide a reliable, safe, water source when we do these types of projects."

Crews will also repair infrastructure above ground, including asphalt and sidewalks.

Heavy construction that will delay traffic will start in mid to late June and should be completed by Oct. 15. Drivers will be able to travel on Smythe Street's north and southbound lanes but not from Woodstock Road to Brunswick Street and vice-versa.

Goal is to prevent collisions

Lewis said the new roundabout will help prevent collisions at the intersection that cause injuries. It will also accommodate the high volume of traffic.

In figures released last fall, the city said the intersection has seen 81 collisions and 41 injuries in eight years.

A mock-up of the proposed roundabout at Smythe, King and Brunswick streets. (City of Fredericton)

The intersection, which sees about 25,000 vehicles a day, ranks in the top five for collisions.

The roundabout will also better accommodate pedestrians.

"It takes a long time as a pedestrian to try and cross from one corner to another," he said. "The roundabout really is going to improve the way that pedestrians are able to navigate through the intersection."

Drivers and traffic circles

Over the years, Fredericton drivers have struggled with local traffic circles.

As a result, Lewis said it's important drivers keep themselves informed on how to use the new traffic circle.

An information session will take place Thursday at the Capital Winter Club on Rookwood Avenue between 6 and 8 p.m. Information is also available on the city's website.

Last year, the city opened a roundabout at Ring Road and Two Nations Crossing.

Fredericton saw its first traffic circle built in 2015 at the top of Smythe Street.

Major street closures and continued work at Officers' Square will also take place this summer as a total of 13 construction projects get underway.

Portions of both Smythe Street and Wilsey Road will close, so the city can replace water and sewer lines and resurface the streets.

Smythe Street will be closed from Heather Terrace to Parkside Drive, and construction is expected to last from the end of May to mid-October.

"It's a prime time to work further up the hill," he said.