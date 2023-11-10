New Fredericton roundabout finally opens, but that's not the pole story

Construction on the Lincoln Road roundabout began in late June of this year and was expected to be finished by September. It's a busy area, with traffic heading out to the airport, industrial parks and residential neighbourhoods.

Now, after nearly two months of delays, the traffic circle is finally open to motorists.

There's just one problem.

A lone utility pole stands in the circle, sticking up out of the pavement like a sore thumb.

Instead of further delaying the opening of the roundabout, the city opted to pave around the pole. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

When contacted about the obstruction, the City of Fredericton replied with an emailed statement.

The city said the pole is used by both Rogers and Bell Aliant and that it's working with the service providers to reroute some "important communication connections."

Instead of delaying the opening of the roundabout, the city opted to pave around the pole.

It will stand for now, surrounded by protective barriers, the city said, and will be removed at a later date.

WATCH | Something stands out about this new roundabout: It’s not smooth sailing for Fredericton’s new roundabout Duration 0:58 Featured Video The new Lincoln Road-Wilsey roundabout is set to open to traffic today — but motorists may want to avoid the utility pole that’s sticking up from the pavement.

CBC contacted Bell Aliant and Rogers but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Ray Harris, who lives in the area, said he and his wife have been checking on the progress of the traffic circle over the last few weeks.

"And we said they can't open it until they do something about that, but look at us being proved wrong."

Area resident Ray Harris says he's happy to see the roundabout completed, pole and all. (CBC)

Harris said that while the pole is "objectively funny," he understands the complexity that goes into a construction project of this scale.

"On the flip side of that, you know, there's a bunch of people out there trying their best. They want to get this road open as much as we want it open."

He's happy to see the roundabout completed, pole and all. He said construction on the circle has made getting downtown difficult and it has only gotten worse since school began in September.

Madi Brown is happy to see the roundabout completed. (Pat Richard/CBC)

The city said the roundabout was installed to help with the flow of traffic and to create a safer road for pedestrians and drivers. Part of the project also involved raising and redirecting the road to aid with future flood mitigation.

Madi Banks often walks near the roundabout with her husband, dog, and child. She says she's happy to see the end of the detour caused by the roundabout.

"We've kind of had to plan where we're going for walks differently and what routes we have to take to get there and we're always asking each other 'Is the road open yet?'"