Work on new Fredericton roundabout to begin next week

Work will begin next week on a new roundabout at the entrance to Odell Park in Fredericton.

The City of Fredericton announced Tuesday that construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Waggoners Lane and Rookwood Avenue will begin the week of May 31 and continue until September.

The project will involve replacing old water, and sewer pipes underneath Rookwood Avenue and improving infrastructure for buses and for "active transportation," such as walking and cycling, the city said in an information package on its website.

The city said the new roundabout will "drastically" reduce the risk of right-angled collisions, reduce vehicle speeds, improve sight lines for drivers, and create shorter crosswalks, reducing the time pedestrians are exposed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old pipes underneath Rookwood Avenue are past their useful life, and their replacement means the city shouldn't have to return to perform upgrades or disrupt traffic at the intersection for another 20 years.

The project will also also involve upgrades to a multi-use trail, bus stops and sidewalks, as well as work within Odell Park to improve storm-water management and the flow of traffic in its parking lot off Waggoners Lane.

Odell parking lot to be temporarily closed

Construction on the street will be done in three main phases, with the first involving work on Rookwood Avenue between Inglewood Drive and Waggoners Lane, followed by work at the Waggoners Lane and Rookwood Drive intersection, and then back on Rookwood Drive between Woodfield Crescent and Ingelwood Drive.

"While drivers are encouraged to avoid this area during construction, detours will be in place," the city said.

The City of Fredericton says the roundabout will make the intersection at Rookwood Avenue and Waggoners Lane safer for drivers and pedestrians. (Google Maps)

Pedestrian access to Odell will continue to be allowed, but the parking lot will be closed during a portion of the work so that a new storm water system can be built underneath it.

To accommodate park users, the city said it plans to create about 20 parking spots in July and August along the south side of Waggoners Lane between Rookwood Avenue and Hanwell road.

Work involves removing 13 trees

As part of the construction work, the city said it will need to remove 13 trees, some of which were already due to be cut down.

Four of them are along the east side of Rookwood Avenue near Waggoners Lane, three of them being ash trees that were already due to come down as part of the city's program to manage the emerald ash borer.

Two trees — one of which is already in poor condition — will be removed around the intersection to make room for the roundabout.

A maple tree near the entrance to Odell Park will be removed to accommodate a new and safer entrance to the maintenance depot, the city says.

And six trees at the north end of the Odell parking lot must be removed to accommodate the new storm sewer management system.

"The existing system has overflowed at times even in minor storms. Because of this, the new system will sit underneath the Odell Park parking lot, which is the best place to slow down the storm water that flows from the parking lot to Waggoners Lane and Rookwood Ave," the city said.

"In order to work properly, the new system will need to come above ground in the area where the 6 trees are currently standing."

The city said its parks and trees department will be planting at least as many trees as are being removed.

"We will have an exact number later this summer. The new trees will be a mixture of hardwood and disease-resistant species such as maple and oak."