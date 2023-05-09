City planners give approval to Fredericton shopping centre, contrary to municipal plan

Fredericton city staff have given approval to a proposed shopping centre on the north side, even though the plan goes against the city's objective of having parking at the back of new commercial buildings.

Ross Ventures has proposed rezoning a vacant lot on Two Nations Crossing to permit a commercial complex that will include a grocery store, pharmacy, retail space and a drive-thru.

The plan involves putting 335 parking spaces between the sidewalk and the building.

The number of spaces is 118 more than the city requires, and the proposed location — at the front of the building — goes against what the city has said it wants to see in order to encourage walking and transit use.

"New development is encouraged to transition towards a more pedestrian-oriented / mixed-use design, where appropriate, by locating buildings close to the public street, with main entrances oriented and directly linked to the sidewalk, and with no parking between the street-oriented buildings and the public street," says the city's municipal plan, updated as of 2020.

This image shows the building plans with the parking lot in the front of the shopping centre, seen at the top of the image. (City of Fredericton)

The proposal went before councillors for consideration this week, and a final vote on whether to approve it won't happen until May 24.

In a report to councillors, staff said they supported the proposal, adding that it "meets the general intent" of the municipal plan, despite being contrary to the first objective listed in the plan when it comes to new commercial centres.

"While locating the buildings closer to the street would be preferred, staff recognize that the front yard of the property is heavily constrained by the existing [N.B. Power] transmission line and associated easement," said staff in their report.

"Nonetheless, there may be opportunities in the future for infill development, particularly on the northwest corner of the site, that would help frame the corner and address the street."

Developer says tenants want parking in front

Ross Ventures president Jeff Yerxa was at this week's meeting.

Answering a question from Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc about why the parking lot isn't planned for the back of the building, Yerxa said the "large national tenants" he's dealing with dictate where parking should be, and to contest that could risk losing their business to other cities.

Jeff Yerxa, president and CEO of Ross Ventures, said large national tenants want parking spaces in front the building, not at the rear. (CBC)

"They have corporate standards that they don't want to divert from. They have a model, they know what works for them," Yerxa said.

"They don't have any interest in diverting from that and in a suburban development like this, it's stores in the back, parking in the front."

Developer also cites ground quality

Yerxa also attributed the decision to how the city managed the plot of land before Ross Ventures purchased it from them.

At the time of the purchase, he said, it was determined that the city had piled up to 18 feet of "unsuitable fill" in the front of the property, which would have been expensive to remove.

"Digging all that fill up that was placed by the city, and putting the building on that, it's just not doable," he said.

"If that's the demand of the city, we should get our heads around a vacant site there for a very long time."

CBC News requested an interview with Marcello Battilana, Fredericton's director of community planning, but one wasn't granted before deadline.

Giovanni Merlini, a Fredericton resident, commented on the Ross Ventures's proposal Monday night, calling it an "abomination" for the plan to put parking in the front.

He also questioned a part of the staff report, which said such areas are expected to be mostly vehicle-oriented, but that more attention to the "pedestrian realm" would be required as they grow.

"I would suggest not to do that in the future, but to do that now," Merlini said.

A property at 215 Main Street, left, was redeveloped to include a commercial building up against the sidewalk, which is unlike the previous building trend on Main Street of having shops and businesses set back with parking in front. (Google Maps)

The city's goal of seeing new commercial buildings constructed up against the street has manifested most prominently along Main Street.

In 2016, the city released its Main Street urban design plan, which sought to reinvigorate the area by encouraging new buildings to be oriented to the sidewalk and not to parking lots.

One of the more notable examples has been at 215 Main Street, where the city allowed a new building be constructed housing commercial space on the ground floor and residential units on the second.