Fredericton rooming house tenants served eviction letters

Residents of a rooming house in downtown Fredericton were served eviction notices on the long weekend, leaving between 20 and 30 people scrambling to find new homes.

"Effective November 1st, the rooming house located on 72 Regent Street will be closed for extensive structural, plumbing, electrical and mechanical renovations to the extent that vacant possession of the building is necessary," said a notice to a tenant of the building.

As a result of these renovations, tenants are being asked to vacate the premises, some who have been there for more than 20 years.

Jason Arbeau said he received the notice to vacate on July 31.

"It was just totally out of the blue," Arbeau said. "I knew that there was stuff that needed to be done in the building but I didn't realize that it was to the point that it was going to evict like 30 plus rooms of people."

Arbeau said he was given until November to move out, but some of his neighbours were only given a month.

"I've lived in this building for like 24 years, and just to be served an eviction notice without warning, it's just kind of a shock," Arbeau said.

Arbeau said that many people who live in the building at the moment are living on fixed incomes and he worries that finding affordable housing will be difficult.

Jason Arbeau has been a resident of the rooming house for 24 years and said he was dumbstruck when he got the eviction notice. (Jason Arbeau/Submitted)

"Everybody's kind of in the same boat that I'm in there," Arbeau said. "They're not sure which way they're going, where they're going to end up, or I know some will probably end up back in the shelter sooner than later."

The average rent in the building is about $325, but a one bedroom apartment in the city would be more than double that.

"To find an apartment in that range is near possible," Arbeau said.

Arbeau said a lot of people are panicking about having to find a new place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people have friends that live outside of our Atlantic bubble and, well, that just seems to be a lot of work to leave the province to go anywhere," Arbeau said. "People are still panicky about the whole COVID thing and they're skeptical about who's going to rent what. It's just become a big snafu I guess."

Fredericton city councillor Kate Rogers said the loss of the rooming house is "clearly a disappointment."

"That's a significant loss particularly because of the location. It's good for people to be close to services," said Rogers, who is the chair of Fredericton's affordable housing committee.

Rogers said Fredericton has a low vacancy rate, which is particularly difficult for people on fixed incomes.

"When your vacancy rate is low, it means that really everyone's disadvantaged and your vulnerable are typically most disadvantaged," Rogers said.

Kate Rogers, Fredericton city councillor and chair of the city's affordable housing committee, said that it's clearly a disappointment that 20 or more occupants of the rooming house will now have to find new homes in a city with low vacancy rates. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Rogers said that rooming houses are non-conforming use in Fredericton and the city is looking to develop a framework which would monitor single room occupancies and create new zoning bylaws related to them.

"One of the key recommendations at the moment from the Affordable Housing Committee is to explore the creation of a zoning bylaw for SRO's, or single room occupancies," Rogers said.

"Developing that kind of framework will be advantageous in many, many ways. But I think that what we're certainly seeing is there is a need for that type of housing," Rogers said. "The role that the city can play is to create a regulatory framework for it."

"We need to be developing a unique type of housing stock to satisfy the needs of people," Rogers said.

Steven Thompson, who took ownership of the building in 1987, said that since he has owned it the building has not received any serious structural work and it is long overdue.

Thompson said that once the renovations have been completed, the building will be converted to apartments, though the commercial spaces will remain intact.