Fredericton will reopen its first rink in mid-July, with restrictions

The Grant-Harvey Centre will be the first Fredericton rink to reopen since the city had to close facilities because of COVID-19.

During Monday's council-in-committee meeting, the city announced it would open one of the rinks at the arena on July 13.

"I know staff has been working really hard, looking at all of our services, all of our infrastructure that we offer and we've been slowly and safely putting them back open to the public," said Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of community services.

"I know there's going to be a big crowd excited that they can use their arenas."

The city will open the Grant-Harvey Centre's second rink on July 20 and Willie O'Ree Place in August, if there is a need for it. The city will also consider opening the Lady Beaverbrook Rink and York Arena as needed.

David Seabrook, director of tourism, recreation and community engagement for the city, said staff talked with groups that usually use city rinks to determine what the need would be.

"We have projected that we will bring ice surfaces online as demand warrants," said Seabrook.

Restrictions on number of users

Groups that want to use rinks will have to submit return to play plans. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

When the rinks open, users will be expected to come to the rink ready to go on the ice, as locker rooms won't be open. Only 50 people will be allowed in a rink at a time, so the city will only allow one parent or guardian per child in the arena.

"With COVID-19 directives from the province of New Brunswick, we're all trying to create a safe environment, and that means things are going to look a little different," said Seabrook.

The city will also install signs to direct people to keep their distance, and will have hand sanitizer available. People will not be required to wear a mask.

In order to book ice time, users will have to submit a return to play document outlining how all COVID-19 requirements will be addressed. That will be reviewed by city staff before the group can book time.

Anyone booking ice time will also have to pay in advance, but rental rates will stay the same.

"It guarantees us knowing exactly what the demand is, and what people want so we can open up the ice surfaces in alignment with the demand," said Seabrook.

The walking tracks at the Grant-Harvey Centre and Willie O'Ree Place will remain closed, and the rinks won't be available for free skates.