Battleground Fredericton ridings help deliver PC majority

Fredericton area voters helped Blaine Higgs cash in on his snap election gamble, either flipping ridings blue or keeping them so, while giving the smaller party leaders another shot.

Two battleground ridings in the capital region, Fredericton-York and Fredericton North, ditched their incumbents for new PC candidates and have sent three cabinet ministers back to the house — although their future at the cabinet table remains up to Higgs.

The Fredericton area wins contributed to the PC's picking up 27 seats, two more than the 25 needed for a majority.

Green Party Leader David Coon and Peoples' Alliance Leader Kris Austin both secured their own seats on the Opposition benches, albeit with altered roles in a majority government this time around.

Fredericton-York

PC candidate Ryan Cullins helped the Conservatives climb to majority territory by winning Fredericton York back with 42.4 per cent of the vote,

People's Alliance incumbent Rick DeSaulniers, who helped deliver the nascent party's breakthrough two years ago, fell to third place behind Green candidate Melissa Fraser's 2,100 votes.

Fredericton North

Voters in Fredericton North also played a role in Blaine Higgs's big payoff win Monday night by choosing to send PC candidate Jill Green with 3,226 votes to the legislature instead of the Liberal incumbent.

Stephen Horsman fell to third place with 1,464 votes, behind Green candidate Luke Randall's 2,464 votes.

NDP Leader MacKenzie Thomason's 100 votes was barely one per cent of the total vote in the riding.

Fredericton South

Coon pulled off his third win in Fredericton South, this time with 56.3 per cent of the vote.

Green Party Leader David Coon says he's proud that the party has kept three seats in the legislature and he's looking forward to sitting down with Premier Blaine Higgs after the election. 6:55

PC candidate Brian MacKinnon came second with 30 per cent.

Fredericton-Grand Lake

While People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin saw his party's overall numbers dwindle in the house, he will be returning after winning Fredericton-Grand Lake again.

This is what People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin had to say when candidate Michelle Conroy defeated Liberal Party Leader Kevin Vickers in Miramichi. 2:38

Austin pulled out as the front runner with 46.4 per cent of the vote, followed by PC candidate Roy Wiggins's 30 per cent.

Green Party candidate Ken Washburn posted 12 per cent.

Fredericton West-Hanwell

PC incumbent Dominic Cardy, who was education minister, will once again represent Fredericton West-Hanwell.

With 53 per cent of the votes, Cardy easily beat his closest competitor, Green Party candidate Susan Jonah, who managed 19 per cent.

The Liberals' Chris Duffie was third with 16 per cent.

New Maryland-Sunbury

PC candidate Jeff Carr will likely be hoping for another spot in cabinet after his re-election in New Maryland-Sunbury.

Carr, who previously served as environment and local government minister, secured nearly 58 per cent of the vote, soundly beating Green candidate Jen Smith, who managed a second-place standing with 19 per cent.

Morris Shannon of the People's Alliance pulled off 13.6 per cent.

Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton

PC candidate Mary Wilson, who served as economic development minister, rode the blue wave to re-election with 44.3 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals' Steven Burns received 27.2 per cent, followed by Green candidate Gail Costello.

