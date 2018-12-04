Public consultation on Fredericton shelter to take place Dec. 12

Despite the rushed process of opening up Fredericton's new out of the cold shelter, members of the public will get a chance to voice their thoughts about it on Dec. 12.

The shelter at Bishop's Court on Brunswick Street, which opened on Saturday night, was given special permission to operate after an emergency meeting by council on Friday.

But in the rush to open the shelter, the city wasn't able to get the public input it usually needs before making a decision.

The city will hold a meeting Dec. 12 to make a final decision on the shelter, but in the meantime the building donated by the Anglican diocese will stay open to give the city's homeless a place to sleep.

"I think council recognized that there was an even shorter-term need that we couldn't really wait," said Coun. Kate Rogers, who represents the area.

"Mainly just because of the inclement weather that we're experiencing. It's particularly harsh for folks to be sleeping rough."

People who want to give their thoughts on the matter will get their chance at the city's planning advisory committee meeting.

Fredericton Coun. Kate Rogers says she hopes people in her ward come out to the planning advisory committee meeting to give their input. (Gary Moore/CBC)

After hearing objections and support, the committee will make a final decision on whether the shelter can continue into March.

Coun. John MacDermid, one of three councillors on the planning committee, said this allows due process to be followed.

"By allowing for things to proceed this way, it gives an opportunity to follow the proper process, for residents of the area to have an opportunity to speak on the matter," said MacDermid

"It essentially sets the development going forward on the right track, that it's gone through the appropriate process."

The temporary shelter will be able to house 20 people each night. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Usually these discussions go back to council, but since the issue a temporary alteration of the zoning, things will end with the planning advisory committee's recommendation. The committee is made out of members of the public and the three councillors.

"It takes time to go through a regulatory process and this wasn't a typical one," said Rogers.

"For the residents living in this area, on my behalf I would say great appreciation for them understanding that we have deviated the typical process but also encouraging them to interject themselves in the process."