Most Fredericton residential property owners will see drop in property tax rate in 2023

Fredericton city councillors have approved in principle an operating budget for 2023 of nearly $153 million, which includes a seven-cent decrease in the property tax rate for most residential property owners.

The motion at Monday's budget meeting was approved in principle, meaning it was agreed upon, but the budget will officially be voted on at next week's meeting.

The seven-cent decrease in property tax rate would apply to the "inside" rate charged to Fredericton households that have full access to services, such as water and sewer. It would lower the amount they pay per $100 of assessed property value to around $1.34.

The "outside" rate, which is charged to residents who receive fewer municipal services, would remain the same, roughly $1.06 per $100 of assessed property value.

Coun. Steven Hicks of Ward 5 moved a motion that the outside tax rate not exceed 75 per cent of the inside rate, but this was defeated.

Residents in areas to be annexed by Fredericton on Jan. 1 will see a five-cent increase in the tax rate, which was already approved in principle at an earlier budget meeting, to account for an increase in their municipal services. These areas include St. Mary's, Douglas, Pepper Creek, Estey's Bridge, Lakeside Estates and Lincoln.

These areas will also pay an additional 41.15 cents per $100 in assessment in provincial tax for road maintenance.

Council also agreed in principle that the budget earmark nearly $26.9 million for capital projects in 2023, along with making $643,000 available for strategic partner and community grants.

The cost of sidewalk patio permits and parking would also go up.

The budget still needs formal approval from council on Nov. 28.