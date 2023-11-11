Fredericton remembers those who fought and served

Generations of Frederictonians gathered in front of the Queen Street Cenotaph on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day.

The ceremony was just the latest in a long line for Jenni Lukings and cousin Shelley Morell.

They have been coming to the cenotaph for over 45 years to remember their grandfather, who served in the North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment, and grandmother, who served in the ladies auxiliary.

"It's really nice to see young people here," said Lukings.

Frederictonians gathered at the Queen Street Cenotaph to pay tribute to those who served in Canada's armed forces.

"It's important for the next generation to remember as well. So as time goes on and memories fade, we need to keep that alive and especially in today's world," said Morell.

James McAllister, member of the Fredericton Legion Branch 4 since 1980, has only missed two ceremonies in his time in Fredericton, once when he was sick and once when his wife died.

He said he was too young to fight in any major conflict, but did serve in the navy for five years.

McAllister said the number of wartime vets at the legion is dwindling. He said soon soon it will be just vets like himself that served in peacetime, but he was happy to see the turnout.

"That's terrific that all of these people come," said McAllister.

"I think this has been one of the biggest turnouts."

AJ Doyle said he had his mind on conflicts around the world during the ceremony.

"I think it's extra important for people to come out and to support those members who are serving all over the planet and to show respect to just humanity and the lives that are being lost," said Doyle

Bob Scott, who served in the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps for 35 years, said his thoughts are with soldiers currently serving.

"If you've ever been overseas or you've done any service in that regard … then you probably realize how difficult it is for the serving soldiers today who are away from their families and friends," said Scott.