Recycling on the decline in Fredericton

People in the city of Fredericton appear to be recycling less now than they were several years ago.

According to the city, it collected nearly 200,000 fewer kilograms in 2017 than it did in 2011.

"People are consuming a bit less per household, but on the recycling side, it's flatlined, if not gone down slightly," said Stephen Hartley, the development engineer with the city.

Hartley said the city started tracking recycling collection over the past couple of years, and rough estimates show that only about 40 to 50 per cent of households participate in the weekly scheme.

"And that's the challenge we see in terms of increasing recycling, is getting more participation rate in terms of that commitment for the weekly recycling," he said.

More packaging

Of course, it's not always easy to know what goes where when recycling.

Brad Janes, the manager of education and public relations at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission, said packaging has changed dramatically in the past few years. A microwave dinner for example used to be one type of packaging — now, it's three.

"You have the cover, you have the plastic tray, then you have the thin plastic layer that goes over it. So all of a sudden you have a five-minute lunch meal and you've got to make three decisions," he said.

And that thin plastic layer, he said, isn't recyclable at the waste commission.

But many people, said Janes, aren't sure what should go where and end up throwing it all in the garbage.

The city ran an education program on its website and social media last winter and into the spring in an attempt to get more people recycling. So did it work?

"Preliminary numbers are, no, they're not that encouraging," Hartley said.

He admitted it may be time for another round of education.

Glass is not part of the city's recycling program, and there is no recycling collection at apartment buildings — something the city has been looking into for years.