Racism in Fredericton going under the microscope in new study

Racism in Fredericton is going to be the focus of study for a handful of University of New Brunswick graduate students.

City council has agreed to award a $35,750 research grant for the students to examine the prevalence and nature of racism in the community.

"Our proposed anti-racism project aims to tackle the pervasive issue of racism in Fredericton, Canada, and promote equality, justice, and inclusivity," says the executive summary for the proposal being led by Phillip Lunga, a PhD candidate at UNB.

"We seek to leverage the evidence-based and community driven research approach ... to make a positive change in our community."

CBC News asked Lunga for an interview, but he declined, saying it's too early to comment as he's still waiting to hear back from the City of Fredericton.

According to the study proposal, the researchers will consult with Indigenous elders and leaders of diverse community groups in order to gain contact information for willing participants. Data for the study will be collected using a combination of surveys, individual interviews and focus group discussions.

The study is expected to uncover the type and level of racism people experience and their perspectives and experiences in relation to city programs and services.

Data collection would go on until Aug. 15, and a final report is anticipated by early October.

Study to help guide recommendations

The study comes at the request of the city's anti-racism task force, which was formed last year with a mandate of recommending how the city should go about combating racism.

Passionate Ncube, the task force's chair, said his members have been meeting with residents and hearing their concerns and experiences of racism in the city.

Fredericton city councillors agreed to spend $35,750 on a study looking at people's experiences with racism in the city. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

However, he said the task force wanted a professional study done to ensure their recommendations were founded on solid evidence.

"This study comes to cement, to validate and provide a deeper rationale to some of the recommendations we have, and we are hoping that in the process ... we're also going to get even more recommendations," Ncube said.

The study and later recommendations will come almost a year after New Brunswick's first commissioner of systemic racism released her report, which called for a task force to dismantle systemic racism in policing.

However, Manju Varma's report and recommendations drew criticism for falling short of calling on the provincial government to launch a public inquiry into systemic racism.

Ncube acknowledged Varma's report and said it was important to get a study done that focused specifically on Fredericton.

He said he understands some issues or experiences of racism are outside of the city's control, but hopes that bringing them to the city's attention will spur officials to lobby organizations or other levels of government for help.

"For instance, like the issue of education or high schools ... where sometimes racial things can happen, we cannot sit as the city and fold our hands and say, 'oh, you know, that's not our jurisdiction.'"

Ncube said the anti-racism task force is aiming to present its recommendations by December, after which the task force will be disbanded.