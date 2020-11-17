Fredericton psychiatrist suspended by College of Physicians and Surgeons

A Fredericton psychiatrist was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons on Tuesday after the college received several complaints about the doctor and allegations of misconduct toward patients.

Dr. Manoj Bhargava works at Fredericton Addiction and Mental Health and part time at the Student Health Centre at the University of New Brunswick.

Allegations that Bhargava has mistreated patients at the Student Health Centre were shared on Instagram and Facebook late last week.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar with the college, says that since Thursday the college has received five complaints about Bhargava.

"It looks like this is a more widespread problem than you would see if you had just one complaint. … Some of these are people who are no longer at UNB, they've moved on and they've heard about this and they're sending their concerns in.

"It's a little troubling in terms of potential magnitude."

Complaints about examinations

Schollenberg said the complaints all focus on alleged improper physical examinations.

He said he wasn't aware of any need for a psychiatrist to physically examine a patient.

"It's possible there is some need, but it also seems he was examining everybody in the same way, or at least all the patients we heard from were being examined in the same way."

Schollenberg said the complaints described alleged "improper touching."

The College of Physicians and Surgeons continues to investigate the allegations.

The University of New Brunswick has not responded to any requests for an interview.