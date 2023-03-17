Judicial accountability questioned after judge's retirement ends disciplinary proceeding

A New Brunswick defence lawyer is raising concerns about how judges are disciplined, after a provincial court judge retired before the Judicial Council concluded its disciplinary proceedings against him for misconduct.

Kenneth Oliver retired from his role as a provincial court judge on Nov. 5, just weeks after the province's Appeal Court ruled in favour of Scott Morrison, who argued his four criminal convictions should be stayed because Oliver personally contacted a police officer involved in the case to ask a question about evidence presented at trial.

But other than being suspended, any disciplinary action Oliver might have been subjected to remains a mystery to Ben Reentovich, appellate counsel for the New Brunswick Legal Aid Service Commission, and the lawyer who represented Morrison.

"Judges are foundational, they're the backbone to the the justice system," Reentovich said.� "It doesn't work without a judge that's impartial, that follows the rules that you know, makes sure the law is properly applied.

"And if a judge errs or … if there's an issue, then you know, we need to know the justice system is taking steps to make sure that, you know, justice … is not only done, but seen to be done."

How incident arose

According to Morrison's appeal, he was charged with several drug trafficking offences in 2021, and in April 2022, he underwent a blended trial and voir dire, with Oliver presiding.

Part of the voir dire was to determine if Morrison's Charter rights had been breached when police searched the vehicle he was driving on the day the charges stemmed from.

Arguments on the voir dire were heard on June 7, and Oliver reserved his decision and set the matter over to July 20, 2022.

After submissions were made, a Crown prosecutor in the case disclosed that Oliver, in order to clarify information about the evidence presented, personally contacted the police officer who filed the request for the search warrant of Morrison's vehicle.

Reentovich requested a stay of the proceedings, but instead, Oliver declared a mistrial, while defending his actions as simply trying to clarify an "apparent inconsistency in an exhibit."

Oliver was suspended from the bench when his actions came to light, and Judge Jeffrey Lantz, chief provincial judge of Prince Edward Island, was brought in to take over the case.

There is no question that Judge Oliver acted in a manner that undermined his independence. - Ben Reentovich, lawyer representing Scott Morrison

Reentovich filed another application for a stay, which would amount to a permanent pause of the proceedings, but Lantz rejected it, saying that Oliver's action was an isolated incident, and that any disciplinary action he'd face would remedy the wrong that had been done.

Morrison was ultimately convicted of a single count of trafficking cocaine, one count of failing to stop for police and two counts of possessing stolen property, and was sentenced to three months in jail, to be served concurrently.

On July 7, Morrison filed an appeal of Lantz's decision, arguing he erred in not granting the stay of proceedings.

"There is no question that Judge Oliver acted in a manner that undermined his independence and called into question the integrity of the administration of justice," Reentovich wrote in the appeal.

"The open court principle is one that is fiercely guarded and rightly so. In order to maintain public confidence in the criminal justice system, members of the public and accused persons must be assured that nothing occurs behind closed doors under a veil of secrecy."

On Oct. 10, the Appeal Court agreed to set aside the convictions and stay the proceedings, with the written reasons still to be released.

A government of New Brunswick news release indicates Oliver was appointed a provincial court judge in April 2012.

He received his law degree from the University of New Brunswick and was called to the bar in 1984. He worked for the same law firm until 2000, and then went on to become a Crown prosecutor in Fredericton and Woodstock, according to the news release.

CBC News asked the Department of Justice for an interview about Oliver's judicial misconduct, and whether any disciplinary actions were taken.

In an email response, Caroline Lafontaine, registrar for New Brunswick's courts, said Oliver's retirement on Nov. 5 means the Judicial Council no longer has jurisdiction over the matter, bringing an end to the disciplinary proceeding against him.

When CBC News asked for further details about what the disciplinary proceeding against Oliver would have entailed, Lafontaine referred to the Provincial Court Act but didn't specify the relevant sections.

"It is not for me to speculate on what evidence would have been called and what the outcome might have been," she said in an email.

Oliver declined to provide an interview.

Reentovich said the outcome offers "cold comfort" for those left with questions about Oliver's actions.

"My issue with all this is the process for determining whether a judge's conduct was inappropriate is all behind closed doors," he said, adding he only knew of Morrison's initial suspension through a news story.

"There's not this transparency to say, 'Look, judges are human, this judge made a mistake' ... and if there needs to be remedial action, 'Here's the remedial action.'"

The Appeal Court decision represents a second victory for Morrison, who's previously challenged New Brunswick's justice system for wrongs against him.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal set aside convictions for three charges Scott Morrison was facing three months in jail for. (Fredericton provincial court)

Last December, a provincial court judge agreed to lessen a separate eight-count drug trafficking conviction by four months after Morrison successfully argued his charter rights were violated when Saint John jail guards punched him while he was on remand in September 2022.

That decision reduced Morrison's sentence to a total of 29 months in prison.

The four charges most recently stayed would have added three months to that sentence, said Reentovich, adding that Morrison at this time is likely either applying for day parole or has already been granted it.