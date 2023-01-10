A fresher food bank with less waste: Fredericton's proposed food rescue centre

A Fredericton food bank wants to make its donations greener and healthier.

Greener Village, the city's largest food bank, has already started fundraising to build a food rescue centre.

"Of the food we grow in Canada, about 58 per cent of it goes to waste, whether it's plowed back into the fields or ends in a landfill," said Alex Boyd, CEO of Greener Village.

With a new 6,500-square-foot building, the organization will be able to process large-scale food donations and keep more food from being wasted.

Previously, food banks in New Brunswick struggled with large-scale donations from companies like grocery stores.

"Large-volume producers need to move larger quantities of food at once. Companies don't have time or resources to make several deliveries to smaller organizations," Boyd said.

He added that large shipments of food for donation are often shipped out of the Maritimes to Montreal, because that's the nearest location that can process bigger volumes.

"So this is really a gap in the network that we're looking to fill," Boyd said.

The problem

There's many reasons why we waste food.

A truck full of product might be delayed and then discarded, grocery stores might reject a shipment that doesn't meet their standards, and stores might throw away products that don't sell in their expected timeframe.

Smaller food donations from individuals or groups, like this one, are easier for food banks to handle. Large-scale donations from companies like grocery stores require more space to handle the volume and quicker action to distribute perishable food quickly. (Provided by Michael Boushy)

"The problem is while we're wasting food we also have people in our society who are struggling to make ends meet and struggling to feed their families," Boyd said.

Receiving fresh food has added challenges.

"It doesn't stack neatly, you can't put it on the shelf and use it two weeks from now. You have to have a constant process to take care of that," Boyd said.

But he said fresh food is essential to the 1,900 families a week his organization helps.

"If you're facing food insecurity, you need good food. People who have good food do better at work, they do better at school, and they have better health outcomes overall."

Plans for food rescue centre

The new centre will address the need for fresh food and the ability to process larger orders.

The building will have three parts. The first is a triage centre, where workers can assess shipments when they come in and decide what food can be distributed to clients immediately.

The second part of the facility is the real game-changer — a full commercial kitchen.

Take carrots and tomatoes, for example. Normal food pantries would have to hand them out almost immediately before they spoil.

Fresh food is often a challenge for food banks, since produce needs to be distributed to families before it goes bad. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

With a kitchen, the facility "would be able to take that product and process it into diced carrots or tomato sauce, into different products that we can either freeze or package in a way that we could then use that product for months," Boyd said.

The third part of the facility will have large-scale fridges and freezers to preserve the now-processed food.

Boyd said this new facility would remove a lot of uncertainty from food banks in New Brunswick.

"That means not having each independent food bank to worry about 'how am I going to handle this fresh product' and 'how am I going to worry about it getting out to people before it goes bad,'" Boyd said.

Financing the project

Greener Village has just begun fundraising for the project, which has a goal of $4.3 million.

Boyd estimates 10 per cent of the goal has been raised so far, and plans are in place for a large-scale fundraising drive soon.

The location will be on Greener Village's existing property on Riverside Drive in Fredericton, and groundbreaking is expected in early 2024.

The food rescue centre will be built on Greener Village's property on Riverside Drive in Fredericton, saving the organization from real estate costs. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Boyd said he has received a commitment for a financial contribution from the city, and has been in conversation with the province and federal government for additional funds.

"It really meets the mandates of all three levels of our government to be more sustainable, to be more environmentally friendly," Boyd said.

"But also to make sure that the people in our communities who are struggling with food insecurity are having their needs met."

While the new facility will make partnerships between food banks in the region stronger and broaden which foods they can process, at the end of the day, it's about their clients, Boyd said.

"For each of those families, it means that they're going to get a higher percentage of fresh and frozen food in their food bank hamper," he said.