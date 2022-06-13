Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fredericton Pride parade in jeopardy without more volunteers

Fredericton’s Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday. But it won't go forward without more volunteers.

Parade at 3 p.m. is scheduled to move from city hall to Carleton Street

Lars Schwarz · CBC News ·
Fredericton Pride parade participants are shown in 2018. Volunteers are needed to make Sunday's parade happen. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

More volunteers are needed or Fredericton's Pride parade might not happen Sunday.

The parade, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., is planned to move from city hall to Carleton Street.

But Amelia Thorpe, a board member and volunteer at Fredericton Pride, said the parade will not proceed without more volunteer support.

"That's why we're trying to push and secure as many additional [people] as possible, just to make sure that the parade can go forward on Sunday at 3."

Thorpe said Fredericton Pride does not have the required number of volunteers to manage the barricades along the parade route.

Decline in volunteer participation

Fredericton Pride is run by volunteers and relies on volunteers to host its events. Thorpe said there has been a decline in the number of volunteers this year, especially for the parade.

"We're really, really low for Sunday," said Thorpe.

Thorpe thinks many community members are not volunteering because they want the chance to participate in the celebrations.

Volunteering would be a way for allies to show their support.

Monarch, located in downtown Fredericton, is a community centre by day and club by night. (Griffin Jaeger/CBC)

"I think allies love going to the parade, and that's great. But, if they are truly trying to be allies, I think doing what they can to make the parade a success would be the bigger thing," said Scout Maureen, a manager of the drop-in centre at Monarch, an 2SLGBTQ community centre and nightclub in Fredericton. 

Maureen said Monarch plans to hold a low-sensory space for those who might be overwhelmed by the parade. Additionally, Monarch is slated to have a group marching in the parade.

Parade a needed 'break'

Maureen said it would be "devastating" if the parade doesn't happen.

"It's been such a depressing time in the world for a lot of people," said Maureen. "And I think this is something that we all kind of look forward to just as a break from all this, just to come out and be ourselves and party and have a good time."

Thorpe is hopeful Fredericton Pride will find enough volunteers. More than 50 groups and parade floats are registered.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lars Schwarz

Lars Schwarz is a journalist with CBC New Brunswick. He grew up in Fredericton. If you have any story tips, you can reach him at lars.schwarz@cbc.ca.

