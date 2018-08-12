Fredericton Pride honours fallen officers in today's parade

The Pride flag will make its way through the streets of Fredericton today, just two days after a deadly shooting on the city's north side, but the annual parade will include a moment of silence to honour the two officers who lost their lives.

Mayor Mike O'Brien told reporters Saturday the event would proceed as scheduled. "It's a way for our community to start rebuilding," he said.

"We will be marching through the city in a celebration of diversity, spirit, and pride."

"We still have something to celebrate, even in the midst of our grief."

A moment of silence will be observed for constables Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Burns, 43, who were killed while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Brookside Drive.

Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie-Lee Wright, 32, who were a couple, were also killed in the shooting.

Everything going as planned

In addition to the Pride flag, there will be a thin blue ribbon carried through the parade to honour the fallen officers. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Fredericton today. He won't be walking in the parade but will attend a social event this evening related to Pride festivities.

LA Henry, president of Fredericton Pride, said the events that unfolded on Friday have made it more important to come together as a community.

She said the Fredericton Police Force has always been supportive of the LGBT community in the city. Chief Leanne Fitch is the first openly gay female police chief.

"Our hearts are with them," said Henry. "Chief Leanne Fitch is a member of our community and our hearts are just aching with them."

A moment of silence for the shooting victims will be observed during the parade. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In addition to the moment of silence, Henry said to show their support, they are going to have a thin blue ribbon carried through the parade and some survivors of the governmental purge of LGBT members in the 1940s will also be wearing blue ribbons.

Henry said she will be excited to see how many people turn out today. She said everything is on schedule for today's events.