Fredericton Pride parade back on solid ground after volunteer influx

After a last-minute influx of volunteers, Fredericton's Pride parade is ready to go Sunday.

On Saturday, there were questions about whether the parade would go ahead because they hadn't secured enough people to secure barricades along the parade route.

But Amelia Thorpe, a board member and volunteer at Fredericton Pride, said Sunday the group had an influx of volunteers and sports teams reach out Saturday evening after news of the possible cancellation spread.

"We also had an influx of panicked calls about the cancellation," said Thorpe.

The parade is the capstone of the city's Pride week festivities, which wrap up Sunday.

The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. AT and will move from City Hall to Carleton Street.