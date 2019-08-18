The gloomy weather couldn't dull the colourful scenes at Fredericton's Pride Festival Sunday.

The festival celebrated its 10th year with over a week of festivities ending in a parade, festival and party in the city's downtown.

Dean Farrell, a spokesperson for Fredericton Pride, said even with the growing acceptance the community has seen over the past decade the festival still plays an important role.

He said while the LGBT community is treated better in Canada, there are many nations where this isn't the case, and the festival can help put that on display.

Requisite blow up T-Rex at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pride</a> <a href="https://t.co/B1JE7dz9AJ">pic.twitter.com/B1JE7dz9AJ</a> —@KerriFroc

"If you come out and you're visible, and you make a point of showing people who don't think about it that often, it kind of promotes the idea that there are countries and there are places in this world where it's extremely dangerous, or perhaps life-threatening, just to be who you are," said Farrell.

"And that's one of the bleak functions of pride, unfortunately."

Fredericton’s Pride parade just started <a href="https://t.co/w458dcxe65">pic.twitter.com/w458dcxe65</a> —@garyakmoore

The festival, featuring food, vendors and music, will take place in Officers' Square until 6 p.m. with a party at the Crowne Plaza lasting from 8 p.m. to midnight.