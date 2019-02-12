Lightning causes power outage for thousands in Fredericton

Power remained out for as many as 8,000 customers in Fredericton into Saturday evening.

NB Power said it is unsure when power there might come back on.

Utilities say lightning caused the outages.

Outages affected Moncton, Saint John and Kent County as well, but power there has since been restored.

At Magnetic Hill, thunderstorms delayed the Luke Bryan concert, but gates are now open.

Concert organizer, Whitecap Entertainment, said on Facebook that it would continue to monitor the weather, and would update social media with any further disruptions.

At the peak, more than 27,000 customers were without power.