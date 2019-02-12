Skip to Main Content
Lightning causes power outage for thousands in Fredericton
New Brunswick

Thousands of customers across the province are waiting for the power to come back on because of outages caused by lightning.

Power has been restored in Kent Country, Moncton and Saint John

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
Power went out for residents across the province on Saturday afternoon. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

Power remained out for as many as 8,000 customers in Fredericton into Saturday evening.

NB Power said it is unsure when power there might come back on.

Utilities say lightning caused the outages.

Outages affected Moncton, Saint John and Kent County as well, but power there has since been restored. 

At Magnetic Hill, thunderstorms delayed the Luke Bryan concert, but gates are now open.

Concert organizer, Whitecap Entertainment, said on Facebook that it would continue to monitor the weather, and would update social media with any further disruptions.

At the peak, more than 27,000 customers were without power.

