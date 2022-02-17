As pothole season arrives in Fredericton, city says roads aren't lasting as long

Pothole season has arrived early in Fredericton, and as workers patch the pits and cover the craters, the city says it may have to look at spending more on a longer-term solution.

A deeper than normal frost this year and recent freeze-thaw cycles are creating big problems for the roads.

"We're into freezing cycles earlier, with the frost in the ground as deep as it is and the warm temperatures melting everything on top, that's really weakening the structure and leaving us in the position we're in right now," said Mike Walker, manager of roads and streets at the city.

But Walker said there's an even bigger underlying problem — roads are wearing down quicker.

"We've noticed over the years that the asphalt, we're not getting the life out of it that we would necessarily expect," said Walker.

Fredericton braces for an early pothole season Duration 0:52 If you've driven them, you know: the roads are rough and getting rougher. 0:52

"We do know that the oil, the liquid asphalt that we use, it's continued to be refined further and further, as any oil is. So we do suspect that that is affecting the life of the asphalt that we're putting down, and we're trying to make adjustments to counteract that."

Walker said roads built 20 years ago are still in good shape, while those built more recently have problems.

"This is an issue that is something that's experienced by many jurisdictions," said Walker.

"And it's not even necessarily an issue with the suppliers of the liquid asphalt themselves. They're supplying us with something that meets the specifications that we've asked for. We are requiring to change those specifications as the years go on to ensure we get the expected life out of that product."

Coun. Bruce Grandy, chair of the city's mobility community, said it's something that may mean higher costs up front.

"What I would like to see is a better quality of asphalt," he said. "And what that may mean is that… we may have to pay more for that, which is a budgetary thing which we may have to look at doing and providing the extra funds."

Walker said any fixes done at this time of year have to be done with cold asphalt and are considered only temporary.

