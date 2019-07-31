Sweet relief: Fredericton outdoor pool to reopen sooner than expected

Lifeguards can once again call out "no running on the deck" and children can practise their best cannonballs at the Queen Square outdoor pool in Fredericton.

The popular neighbourhood pool will reopen on Thursday, despite the city originally announcing it would be closed for the rest for the year for repairs.

"With the heat that we have it's definitely a go-to facility during the summertime," said Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of the city's community services committee.

"It's nice when you walk beside facilities like this and you see the kids enjoying the facility, enjoying the water. That's what it's all about, so the fact that we could reopen it quickly, it's great."

The pool was shut down in early July because of a significant leak in the pool's piping. The pipes were underneath the pool's concrete deck, which needed to be dug up, and staff weren't sure of the exact location of the leak.

"The timing of it and when it happened, obviously in the middle of summer, in the middle of this heat wave, wasn't great," said Mallet.

Leak luck

The Queen Square outdoor pool will operate on normal hours for the rest of the summer now that the leak is fixed. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The city only had to close the pool for three weeks to make the fix. Scott Brown, manager of building services for the city, said everything fell into place so the work could be done as quick as possible.

"One of the things we thought was going to take a bit of time was to engage a contractor and get them on the site and working ... many contractors are busy this time of year," Brown said.

"We weren't expecting to get someone within a few days notice."

The city had to dig up part of the pool deck to repair the leak. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Brown said there was likely a leak last fall that went undetected, which started saturating the ground around it. That would have caused the pipes to break when the cold weather and frost hit during the winter.

The pool opens on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will operate under regular hours for the rest of the season.