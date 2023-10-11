Missing Fredericton woman with 'heart of gold' now considered a victim of foul play

Fredericton police say they now believe a 42-year-old woman who disappeared in April was the victim of foul play.

In a news release, police renewed their call to the public for help finding Teri-Lynn Wilson, whose family last heard from her on April 13.

"Police believe her disappearance to be suspicious and a result of foul play," the release said. Police did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday.

Wilson's mother, Wanda Poster, and other relatives also declined to be interviewed.

But speaking to CBC News in May, Poster described her daughter as friendly and outgoing, with a "heart of gold."

For a woman who stayed in contact with family every day, Wilson's disappearance has been devastating, said Poster.

Wanda Poster says it's been 'torture' not knowing what happened to her daughter. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"She had a lot of friends, a lot of people that loved her. She had some enemies, like we all do, but all in all, she was a good kid."

Poster said she gave birth to Teri-Lynn and a son while living in Ottawa and moved back to the Fredericton area a few years later to raise them.

She said her daughter was a "normal teenager," who later got married and had a son and a daughter of her own, both of whom are now adults.

But years after Wilson had her two children, her life went down a dark path, Poster said.

Wilson's last text to her son was on the day she disappeared, saying she'd be in touch later, says Wanda Poster, her mother. (Fredericton Police Force)

"She got married, she had kids, and then she got into drugs," Poster said.

"She didn't let us know a lot about her life, what she was doing. She tried to hide it from us."

But even as the substance addiction took hold, and Wilson "alienated herself" from some members of her family, a day didn't go by when she didn't call or text her son, Poster said..

WATCH | 'There'd be nothing stopping me from going to bring her home': Mother of Teri-Lynn Wilson looks for answers Duration 1:49 Featured Video When Wanda Poster spoke to CBC News in May, her daughter had been missing for 43 days. Now, Fredericton police believe Teri-Lynn Wilson's disappearance was the result of foul play.

Wilson's son, Tyson, was the last person to hear from her, Poster said.

He gave her a ride to Fredericton's uptown area on April 12. The next morning, Tyson sent her a message, to which she replied saying she was in a meeting and would get back to him later.

"He didn't hear back from her," Poster said. "He didn't hear from her on Friday or Saturday. They called me at work on Sunday, and I called the police."

Poster said she'd last seen her daughter about a month before she vanished. At that time, she'd been sober 30 days and looked healthier.

"She was trying to clean up, get her life in order. … She was starting to gain weight again. She was starting to look like her old self. She was doing good."

Wilson had a 'heart of gold' but struggled with substance addiction later in life, says her mother. Wilson, at right, is pictured at about 30 years old, before her addiction. (Submitted by Wanda Poster)

Poster said that with her daughter's efforts to get clean, she was optimistic, and there were no warning signs her life was about to change for the worst.

"I'm hoping somebody … sees the pleas from the family and they speak up," Poster said. "She's got to be somewhere, but where? I don't know. And the not knowing is what's torturing."

Wilson is described as white, 110 pounds and five feet four inches tall, with brown hair.

Anyone with information can call the Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.