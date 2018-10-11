Fredericton police staffing shortage could take 2 years to stabilize after shooting: chief

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the force will need up to two years to stabilize its ranks after the August shooting that left two city police officers and two civilians dead.

She asked for the public's patience as the force recovers from the impact of that fatal day. Occupational leaves, retirements and sick leaves have all contributed to a staffing shortage.

In the weeks following the shooting, Fitch said there were only 67 officers policing the city, down from the usual 105.

"Obviously that's not sustainable or safe for anybody," she said. "So we had to make sure we got people back and transferred out onto the front lines as soon as possible."

Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns were killed in the shooting on Aug.10, along with Donald Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

"We are back up to 85-87 per cent people back to work, but again that ebbs and flows everyday," she said, as some officers come back from leave and others take it.

"We have reassigned people appropriately so that public safety is number one. That's paramount."

New hires

Fitch won approval from city council to hire 10 extra officers. That's on top of the six the force was scheduled to hire.

Despite the personnel shortage, Fitch stressed the force is doing its job.

"I want people to feel safe and protected. Our people are switched on, they're back in the saddle."

The hiring process is underway, and the first hires are expected before the end of the year.