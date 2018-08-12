What we know so far about the Fredericton shooting

Four people are dead, one suspect is in custody and a city is in mourning.

Details of the Friday morning shooting that left two Fredericton police officers and two civilians dead are trickling out amid rumours and speculation in the two days since the first gunshots were reported.

Here what's we know:

The shooting

Witnesses report hearing the first shots in the 200 block of Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side shortly after 7 a.m.

The total number of shots fired varies between witness accounts. Most reports say the final shots were heard around 8:30 a.m.

Officers Lawrence Robert Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, respond at 7:10 a.m. They are the first on scene and shot trying to help two civilians — later identified as Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32 — lying on the ground outside an apartment complex. All four individuals are shot and killed. Victims of Friday's shooting from left to right: Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The apartment complex at 237 Brookside Drive is made of four three-storey buildings in the shape of a "J," with a grass courtyard in the middle and a parking lot and wooded area in back. The third-storey window riddled with bullet holes faces the courtyard.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers enter an apartment and arrest a suspect, who is taken to hospital after being shot by police.

The area was put on lockdown for about four hours and more than two dozen households were evacuated. Dozens of displaced residents will be able to return home Monday.

The complex remains cordoned off by police as the investigation continues. New Brunswick RCMP have taken the lead on the homicide investigation with the Fredericton Police Force assisting. RCMP are asking for photos and video of the shooting.

The suspect

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is in police custody and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Raymond is in "serious but stable" condition, according to police.

So far, police haven't established a link between the alleged gunman and any of the victims.

Raymond had been living in the complex's C building for four months, says the office manager for the apartment rental company. Judith Aguilar said he seemed "utterly normal." Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin (Canadian Press)

Few details have been released by police, only that he allegedly shot the victims from an elevated position using a long gun. Police do not know if the gun belonged to him.

He was not known to police.

Raymond is scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 27.

The victims