Police have body camera video from Fredericton shooting

One of the police officers who responded to Friday's deadly shooting in Fredericton was wearing a body camera, footage from which is now part of the investigation, according to the city's chief of police.

Officials also revealed that the gun believed to have been used to kill two police officers and two civilians was legally owned by suspect Matthew Vincent Raymond.

But police answered few questions at a late-afternoon news conference on Monday, held not long after a Court of Queen's Bench judge issued an order that news organizations not publish the contents of a previously public court document. The document was obtained legally by CBC News and other media outlets. Justice Judy Clendening issued the order after an application from the public prosecutions branch of the provincial attorney general's department.

"I understand that there is a desire to find out what happened," police Chief Leanne Fitch told reporters. "We all want to know that.

"The police investigation is very much active and is focused on finding facts. We cannot and we will not speculate as we could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

Fitch said the gun in question is not banned in Canada.

Bullet holes riddle an apartment window at the scene of Friday's shooting. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"The long gun that we believe that was used in this event is commonly available for purchase," Fitch said. "In other words, it wasn't restricted or prohibited."

But neither Fitch nor deputy chief Martin Gaudet would say whether the gun had been modified, nor offer more specifics on its model.

"Other information is part of the evidence gathered and cannot be divulged at this time," Fitch said.

Fitch also said the body camera was worn by an officer on the scene "at the time of the call," but would not say whether it was one of the slain officers.

The video "is part of the evidence our investigators are looking at," she said. "I cannot get into the specifics at this time because it's part of the ongoing investigation."

The RCMP major-crime unit has taken over the investigation into the killings. Prosecutors on Saturday laid four first-degree murder charges Saturday against Raymond.

Fitch said the suspect had a long gun that was not restricted or prohibited. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Two civilians, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, were killed along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns, who were the first two police officers to respond to the call.

The Criminal Code says for non-police, civilian victims, a first-degree charge means the crime was "planned or deliberate," but Fitch would not say why police believe that is the case here.

Fitch also refused to comment on the relevance of a stack of bills that an investigator at the scene on Brookside Drive was seen counting earlier on Monday.