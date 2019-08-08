Fredericton police seek help in locating missing teenager

Police in Fredericton are asking for the public's help locating 19-year old Corey Daniel Sisson.

The teenager was last seen July 29 on the city's north side. He was reported missing to police the next day.

Sisson is five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair that may be buzzed and has hazel eyes.

Police say anyone with any information about Sisson or his whereabouts can call them or Crime Stoppers.