Fredericton Police, RCMP on scene at Regent Mall for weapons call

Fredericton's Regent Mall has been evacuated because of an ongoing weapons call, according to police.

In a tweet sent at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Fredericton Police said they have a "considerable police presence" at the mall because of an ongoing call for service.

"The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate," said the police.

"Please avoid the area."

Police said an emergency response team has been deployed as they "investigate a weapons call."

An emergency response team has been called in to assist in the weapons call. (Gary Moore/CBC)

RCMP officers have also responded to the call.

Police armed with long guns have been posted at several entrances to the mall.

At 4:42 p.m., the mall management announced on Twitter that the mall would close for the rest of the day due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Police are asking the public not to post details about police movements on social media. They've also asked media reporting from the scene to move away to a neighbouring hotel.

More to come.