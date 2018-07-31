Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Fredericton
A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Fredericton Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the Westmorland and Dundonald Street intersections.
Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson with the Fredericton Police, said the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Firefighters with the Fredericton Fire Department and paramedics also responded to the scene.